The Meteorological Centre of Chennai on Monday, December 4, said that moderate thunderstorms and lightning with moderate rain and intense spells are very likely at many places over Thiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts of Tamilnadu. The meteorological centre further said that moderate thunderstorm and lightning with moderate rain is very likely at a few places over Ranippettai, Thiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Kallakurichy, Vellore, Thirupattur, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri Salem, Namakkal, Thiruchirapalli, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts of Tamilnadu and Puducherry in the next three hours. Cyclone Michaung Update: Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister Thangam Thennarasu Takes Stock of Situation in Thiruvallur To Avoid Power Outages Due to Cyclonic Storm.

Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast

Tamil Nadu | Moderate thunderstorms and lightning with moderate rain, and intense spells at times is very likely at many places over Thiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts of Tamilnadu. Moderate thunderstorm and lightning with moderate rain is very likely… pic.twitter.com/ql0wUxeNhK — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2023

