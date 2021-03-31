Taxi Services at Kempegowda International Airport Impacted Day After Driver Attempted Suicide, Passengers Urged to Use BMTC Buses

Taxi services at @BLRAirport are impacted. Passengers are requested to use the BMTC bus service for travel to and from BLR Airport or make their own travel arrangements. Watch this space for updates. #taxi #bengaluru #KIAB #bengaluruairport #airporttaxi #uber #ola pic.twitter.com/yZGYA93WOb — BLR Airport (@BLRAirport) March 31, 2021

Karnataka | A radio taxi driver attempted suicide by setting himself on fire at Kempegowda International Airport yesterday. He died at the Victoria Hospital last night: CK Baba, DCP Bengaluru-Northeast Division — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)