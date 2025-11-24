A bus met with an accident in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal today, November 24. According to news agency PTI, five passengers were killed in the accident after a bus fell into a ravine in the Narendranagar area of ​​Tehri district. Speaking about the accident, Lalita Negi, PRO of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), said, "It has been confirmed that five people, four men and one woman died on the spot." The PRO further said that injured passengers were rescued from the gorge by SDRF teams and taken to the nearest hospital. Accident Caught on Camera in Uttarakhand: Speeding Car Runs Over Woman and Two Girls Walking on Street in New Tehri, Sends Victim Flying in Air; Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Bus Falls Into Ravine in Uttarakhand's Tehri

VIDEO | Tehri Garhwal, Uttarakhand: Five passengers were killed after a bus fell into a ravine in the Narendranagar area of ​​Tehri district. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) PRO Lalita Negi says, "It has been confirmed that five people, four men and one woman died on the… pic.twitter.com/uW2hR21DYo — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 24, 2025

