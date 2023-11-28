During a courtroom exchange in Telangana High Court today, November 28, a counsel told Chief Justice Alok Aradhe that he is loyal to the case and not the client. Responding to the counsel, Justice Alok Aradhe, the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court, told the lawyer that cases and clients will keep coming and going. "You need to be loyal to the Court as an officer of the Court," he added. Judges in India Work for 14 to 15 Hours a Day, Find It Very Difficult To Maintain Work-Life Balance, Says Justice Prathiba Singh.

(Courtroom Exchange)#TelanganaHighCourt Counsel: My lord I am loyal to the case not the client. CJ Alok Aradhe: You need to be loyal to the Court as an officer of the Court. Cases and clients will keep coming and going. pic.twitter.com/8bUIzMMhEr — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) November 28, 2023

