A shocking incident has come to light from Telangana’s Karimnagar in which a woman working in a private boys hostel urinated in the cooking utensils before preparing food. The video of the disgusting incident has surfaced on social media. The video, recorded by a CCTV camera in the hostel kitchen, showed the hostel owner, a woman, urinating in a cooking vessel. The video went viral on social media in Karimnagar. Guy Masturbates Inside Delhi Metro Viral Video: Disgusting Clip Shows Man Jerking Off While Watching Phone in Front of Fellow Commuters!.

Watch the Disgusting Video Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)