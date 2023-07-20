A large portion of a building collapsed in Bhayandar part of Thane district on July 20. According to reports, portion of balcony of the building came down crashing amid heavy rains across Thane. A video from the spot showed the police and personnel of the Fire Department present at the spot. It remains unclear if there was any injury or casualty in the incident. Further details were awaited. Mumbai Building Collapse: Five-Year-Old Girl Dies After Portion of Building Collapses on Her in Bhandup.

Portion of Building Collapses in Thane's Bhayandar:

BHAYANDER EAST OPP RAILWAY STN. C1 CATEGORY BUILDING FELL DOWN YET NO PROACTIVE ACTION WAS TAKEN. MBMC @Mirabhayander1 @mybmc @CMOMaharashtra no proactive action was taken @timesofindia @MiraroadNEWS pic.twitter.com/D8Cp7VTFE0 — Harddisk (@hardik_u1) July 20, 2023

