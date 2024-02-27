The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Tuesday, February 27, said that there will be a 50 percent water reduction in the city. The Thane Municipal Corporation said that the water reduction in areas of Thane will be due to the sudden fire in the water pumping station at the Pise region of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at BMC’s Pise Water Pumping Station, Likely to Disrupt Water Supply for Next 24 Hours.

50 Percent Water Reduction in Thane Areas

Maharashtra | Due to a sudden fire in the water pumping station at Pise region of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation there will be a 50 percent water reduction in the Thane Municipal Corporation area till further notice: Thane Municipal Corporation — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2024

