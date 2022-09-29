National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday, September 29 has taken cognizance of the remarks of the Bihar IAS officer Harjot Kaur Bhamra and the MD of WCDC publicly mocking a schoolgirl who requested sanitary napkins at an event. The managing director of the Bihar Women Development Corporation asked a schoolgirl if “she wants condoms too” after the student made a request for affordable sanitary pads in the state. ‘Want Condoms Too?’ Bihar IAS Officer Harjot Kaur Bhamra’s Shocking Reply to Girl Who Wanted Govt To Make Sanitary Pads Available at Lower Prices (Watch Video).

The Commission has sought a written explanation for the remarks given by her to the students. The reply must be communicated within seven days: NCW — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2022

