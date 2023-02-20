Amid the ongoing row of Prithvi Shaw selfie controversy, the Andheri court on Monday granted bail to instagram influencer Sapna Gill and three other accused. After Gill was granted bail, her lawyer Kaashif Ali Khan said that a complaint against Prithvi Shaw will be filed today under sections 354, 509, 351, 324, 323 and others. Talking about bail, Khan said that the police asked for three more days of custody, but the magistrate understood that this case has many loopholes. "That's why the bail application of Social Media Influencer Sapna Gill has been accepted," he added. Prithvi Shaw Selfie Row: Andheri Court Grants Bail to Instagram Influencer Sapna Gill, Three Other Accused.

Complaint Against Prithvi Shaw To Be Filed Today

The complaint against Prithvi Shaw will be filed today under sections 354, 509, 351, 324, 323 & others: Kaashif Ali Khan, Sapna Gill’s Lawyer pic.twitter.com/QPkAcfRJx0 — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2023

