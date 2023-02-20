Instagram influencer Sapna Gill and three others have been granted bail in cricketer Prithvi Shaw Selfie case by a Mumbai Court. Earlier in the day, the Andheri court had sent all four accused to judicial custody after their police custody ended today. The decision came after Sapna Gill filed for a bail plea before Andheri court after she was remanded to judicial custody. Prithvi Shaw Selfie Row: Social Media Influencer Sapna Gill, Accused of Attacking Indian Cricketer, Sent to Police Custody Till February 20.

