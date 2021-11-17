A Kolkata court on Wednesday ruled that the marriage of Nusrat Jahan to Nikhil Jain is 'not legally valid.' The actress-MP had released a statement earlier this year saying that her marriage to Jain was according to Turkish Law and is not valid in India. The duo reportedly tied the knot in 2019.

