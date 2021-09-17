Government on Friday extended by six months till March 2022 the deadline to link PAN with biometric ID Aadhaar. "Time limit for intimation of Aadhaar number to the Income tax Department for linking of PAN with Aadhaar has been extended from 30th September, 2021 to 31st March, 2022," it said.

