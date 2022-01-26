Three Men sustained burn injuries after fire broke out in Andheri (East) area of Mumbai on Thursday evening. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that the fire was caused due to a cylinder gas leakage in a room in Mumbai's Andheri area at about 10 PM in the evening today. BMC also said that the condition of one of the injured is critical. The injured are admitted in Juhu's Cooper Hospital.

