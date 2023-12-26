The forest department has successfully rescued a tiger that had entered Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit village and barged into the house of a farmer. After a 12-hour effort, the tiger was effectively tranquilized on Tuesday, December 26. A video of the tiger standing on a boundary wall of the house and enjoying the warmth of the sun had earlier gone viral on social media. The incident drew a large number of onlookers who gathered around the house to have a glimpse of the big cat. The tiger reportedly escaped from Tiger Reserve forest in Pilibhit on Monday night. However, the wild cat didn't harm anyone in the village. Tiger Spotted Standing on Wall in UP Video: Big Cat Barges Inside House, Attracts Hundreds of Onlookers in Pilibhit.

Forest Department Rescue Tiger:

