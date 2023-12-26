In a rare occurrence in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit, a tiger barged into the house of a farmer via roof top, forcing the family to leave their residence in the wee hours on Tuesday, December 26. The big cat jumped inside the house while the family members were enjoying a bonfire in the morning to get some warmth due to the cold weather. However, the tiger reportedly did not harm any person. In the video of the incident that surfaced online, the big cat can be seen standing on what appears to be a boundary wall of the house, gathering a crowd of onlookers. Efforts are being made to rescue the tiger and release it into the wild. Tiger Attack in Uttar Pradesh: Farmer Mauled to Death by Big Cat in Pilibhit District, Mutilated Body Found.

Tiger Spotted Standing on Wall in UP Video

'A tiger in my house' statement of a local resident from Athkona village in UP's Pilibhit. People from several villages have gathered to see this magestic species. The village is nearly 20 Kms from Pilibhit Tiger Reserve forests. @rameshpandeyifs Video credit: Tariq Qureshi pic.twitter.com/j0Ybaa1xDb — Kanwardeep singh (@KanwardeepsTOI) December 26, 2023

