Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Friday took cognizance of the news of the death of tigers in Dudhwa National Park. He has instructed the Forest Minister, Additional Chief Secretary of Forest and other officers of the Forest Department to immediately go to Dudhwa National Park and conduct a detailed investigation and submit the report, the CMO said. As per reports, four tigers have died in Kheri since April 21. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Asks Officials To Work in Mission Mode To Solve People’s Problems.

Tigers Death in Dudhwa National Park

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath takes cognizance of the news of the death of tigers in Dudhwa National Park and instructs the Forest Minister, Additional Chief Secretary of Forest and other officers of the Forest Department to immediately go to Dudhwa National Park and conduct a… pic.twitter.com/RSUqxA2t2l — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 9, 2023

