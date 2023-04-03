The Mumbai Cricket Association, on Monday, revealed that they have planned a small victory memorial in Wankhede Stadium stands to commemorate the special occasion of 2011 ODI World Cup victory. A memory, still intact in the mid of the Indian cricket fans refreshened by the 12 years anniversary will get further rejuvenated by the act. The memorial will be build at the spot in the Wankhede stadium stand where the six of MS Dhoni landed.

MCA to Make 2011 World Cup Victory Memorial at Wankhede Stadium

Today MCA Apex Council has decided to make a small victory memorial in Wankhede Stadium stands to commemorate the 2011 world cup victory. The memorial will be built at the location where MS Dhoni's historic winning six had landed in the stands: Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA)… pic.twitter.com/umGg5xFaP6 — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2023

