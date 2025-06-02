The English newspaper "The Times of India" has issued a front-page apology for publishing a fake news report claiming that Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh will feature in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) women-centric campaign. The apology comes after TOI claimed that the saffron party would use Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh as the faces of a women-centric campaign marking 11 years of the Modi government. In an official apology, The Times of India said, "TOI's June 1 editions of Lucknow and Chennai carried a report, headlined 'Col Qureshi, Wg Cdr Vyomi- ka set to be BJP campaign's faces'. We have since gathe-red that BJP does not have such a plan." The newspaper also said that they should have cross-verified the information they received with the BJP's central leadership. "We apologise for the lapse," TOI added. The apology by TOI comes a day after the BJP strongly refuted the media report claiming that Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh would be featured as the faces of a women-centric campaign. ‘This Is Fake News’: BJP Dismisses Report on Using Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh as Faces of Women-Centric Campaign.

The Times of India Issued an Apology Over Report of BJP Using Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh

Not the first time: @timesofindia runs motivated malicious #FakeNews , gets exposed, says ‘sorry’ without any intention to feel sorry. After all, this is not the first time ToI has been found peddling fake news. pic.twitter.com/3Aqd9PfhDE — Kanchan Gupta 🇮🇳 (@KanchanGupta) June 2, 2025

