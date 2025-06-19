The Kerala High Court has temporarily restrained the state and local authorities from designating toilets at privately operated petrol pumps as public conveniences. The decision follows a petition by the Petroleum Traders Welfare and Legal Service Society and five pump owners, who alleged undue pressure from officials to allow unrestricted public access. Petitioners said the move led to safety risks, crowding, and disruptions in operations, especially with busloads of tourists expecting free use. Some pumps even had posters implying the toilets were public. The court has also asked the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation to present any Swachh Bharat Mission guidelines justifying this action. Petitioners seek recognition of their toilets as private property under Article 300A. Karwa Chauth Not Mandatory: Supreme Court Junks ‘Frivolous’ Plea To Make Celebration Compulsory for All Women Including Widows, Divorcees and Those in Live-In Relationships.

Kerala High Court Halts Use of Private Petrol Pump Toilets as Public Facilities

The Kerala High Court recently held that toilets at petrol pumps are intended for the use of customers alone and not for the general public. The Court directed the State and the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation to not insist that petroleum outlets open their privately… pic.twitter.com/gxTeJATOQ0 — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) June 19, 2025

