The demand made in the recent Public Interest Litigation (PIL) promoting the observance of Karwa Chauth for all women, including widows and divorcees in Khusbo's case at the Supreme Court met with a very heavy rejection and reprimand from the top court that deemed the PIL to be "frivolous" and "motivated." The three-judge bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh upheld the decision of the Delhi High Court to dismiss the petition and observed that the petitioner had not made available any legal provision that supports making observance of the festival compulsory to various groups of women. "The High Court, keeping in view the nature of the PIL, imposed a lenient cost of just Rs 1,000. We do not see any reason to interfere," the bench stated. It further made it clear that if the petitioner sought to file further such petitions directly or indirectly, the High Court could take appropriate exemplary action. Justice Surya Kant also made the pointed statement in the hearing: “These are funded by actors who do not come forward."Karwa Chauth is a festival traditionally observed by married Hindu women who fast for the long life of their husbands. The Court asserted that compelling observance of the festival, in litigation or otherwise, would infringe both personal liberty and the spirit of religious practice. SC on Law Graduates: Supreme Court Bars Fresh Law Graduates From Judicial Services Examination, Mandates 3-Year Legal Practice for Entry-Level Civil Judge Posts.

Supreme Court Junks ‘Frivolous’ Plea To Make Karwa Chauth Compulsory for All Women

