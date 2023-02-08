Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed the Lok Sabha and said that trust in Modi was not born out of newspaper headlines or through faces on TV. "(I have) given my life, every moment of mine for the people of the country, for the glorious future of the country," PM Modi said. He also said took a dig at the opposition saying that only by abusing Modi they think that a way will come out. PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha: President Droupadi Murmu’s Visionary Address in Parliament Has Guided Crores of Indian (Watch Video).

I Have Given My Life

Trust in Modi was not born out of newspaper headlines, not through faces on TV. (I have) given my life, every moment of mine for the people of the country, for the glorious future of the country: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha pic.twitter.com/QC95hk1GBK — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2023

PM Narendra Modi’s Reply to Motion of Thanks on President’s Address

PM Shri @narendramodi's reply to Motion of Thanks on President's address in Lok Sabha. https://t.co/mdCkrrHIvg — BJP (@BJP4India) February 8, 2023

