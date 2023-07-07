A bus belonging to TSRTC (Telangana State Road Transport Corporation) caught fire in Hyderabad on July 6. The TSRTC bus was carrying 11 passengers when it burst into flames. However, the passengers immediately got off the bus after noticing smoke and no one was hurt in the incident. Personnel of the fire department later doused the fire. The TSRTC bus was going from BHEL (Hyderabad) to Vijayawada. A video, shared by news agency ANI, shows the TSRTC bus on fire on the road. TSRTC Electric Bus Catches Fire in Hyderabad, Alert Driver Averts Major Mishap.

TSRTC Bus Bursts Into Flames in Hyderabad:

#WATCH | Telangana | A TSRTC bus suddenly burst into flames in Hyderabad last night. Around 11 people were travelling on the bus at the time of the incident and they immediately got off the bus when they the smoke. No injuries were reported. Fire was doused with the help of the… pic.twitter.com/Ryk5JBxusX — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2023

