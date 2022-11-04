According to reports, Twitter has laid off employees in India. Reportedly, the layoffs were in marketing, communication and some other departments, sources said. On Friday, Twitter started laying off employees in India as part of a global job cut ordered by the microblogging site's new owner Elon Musk, who wants to attain economies of scale and make the USD 44 billion acquisition viable. Twitter Layoffs: Employees Vent Their Frustrations Over Mass Termination Using Hashtag #OneTeam; See Reactions.

Twitter Lays Off Employees in India

Twitter lays off employees in India. Layoffs in marketing, communication and some other departments: Sources pic.twitter.com/Jq4z2lIxwI — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2022

