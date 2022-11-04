Amid reports of Elon Musk planning to cut around 3,700 Twitter staff, or about half of the workforce, employees of the micro-blogging site took to social media to vent their frustrations. Soon #OneTeam started to trend on Twitter. According to a report in Reuters, Twitter Inc temporarily closed its offices on Friday. The company told employees that they would be informed by email later in the day about whether they are being laid off or no. Twitter Layoffs: Microblogging Site Sued for Mass Termination by Elon Musk, Employees Term Sacking As Violation of Federal and California Law.

Twitter Employees Vent Their Frustrations About the Layoffs

Twitter employees vented their frustrations about the layoffs on the social network, using the hashtag #OneTeam https://t.co/AfpB2L9z9L 5/5 — Reuters (@Reuters) November 4, 2022

Here’s How Twitter Employees Are Reacting:

wont get to Tweet it, but here it is - the last @Twitter Tweet from my team and I Love y’all and thank you for the honor of a lifetime #OneTeam pic.twitter.com/v6BWkeSVXr — Phonz (@Phonz) November 4, 2022

Looks like I’m unemployed y’all. Just got remotely logged out of my work laptop and removed from Slack. #OneTeam forever. Loved you all so much. So sad it had to end this way 💔 — Simon Balmain  (@SBkcrn) November 4, 2022

Can’t Log Into Emails

Well this isn’t looking promising. Can’t log into emails. Mac wont turn on. But so grateful this is happening at 3am. Really appreciate the thoughtfulness on the timing front guys. Meanwhile to everyone else at Twitter, you’re the best ❤️ #OneTeam pic.twitter.com/iWyAPeURcm — Chris Younie (@ChrisYounie) November 4, 2022

Daddy Might Not Have a Job Tomorrow

I told my little son Horntence that daddy might not have a job tomorrow. He said “Daddy, why don’t the one percent understand that their actions have consequences that ripple out or don’t they care.” He’s four years old. He has to see his daddy cry.#OneTeam #lovewhereyouworked pic.twitter.com/BLvyoCYMyY — Negative5 (@strangertemple) November 4, 2022

