A man and his daughter nearly escaped death after the driver of the Uber he booked to travel from Pune to Mumbai rammed into a truck while he was busy on a phone call. The accident took place at the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Sunday, November 19. The man Dhaval Kulkarni was travelling with his daughter when the unfortunate incident took place. The accident occurred in Khopoli as the uber can hit the truck while it was stationed on the highway. The man narrated his ordeal on social media. The man and his daughter suffered minor injuries in the incident. The truck driver fled the spot after the accident occurred. The police team arrived at the spot and rescued the father-daughter duo and took them to nearby MGM Hospital at Kamothe where he was admitted and receiving treatment to his injuries. Andhra Pradesh Road Accident: CCTV Footage Shows Intense Collision of Auto and Lorry Injuring Eight Students in Visakhapatnam (Watch Videos).

Accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

The Accident My 11-year-old daughter and I had a near death experience on the Mumbai- Pune express highway on November 19 (Sunday). This is our account and I hope that @nitin_gadkari @CMOMaharashtra @Devendra_Office @TransportofMAHA and @Uber @Uber_Support shall take the… pic.twitter.com/wIOmgHDiWq — Dhaval Kulkarni (धवल कुलकर्णी) 🇮🇳 (@dhavalkulkarni) November 22, 2023

The Rescue With no help forthcoming, I called up Shri Ravinder Singal, IPS and Additional Director General of Police (Traffic) (@ravindersingal), and managed to convey the situation to him. Soon after, I received a call from Tanaji Chikhale, the SP and a team including PSI Anil… — Dhaval Kulkarni (धवल कुलकर्णी) 🇮🇳 (@dhavalkulkarni) November 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)