Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday has asked the European Union to provide immediate membership to his warn-torn country. Amid escalating military operation by Russia on Ukraine, the President has signed an application for the membership of Ukraine in the European Union. Ukraine Parliament announced that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed the application for EU membership.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed an application for the membership of Ukraine in the European Union, announces Parliament of Ukraine pic.twitter.com/n6JDfh1G6k — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)