The Union Cabinet has approved the Indian Railway's proposal for the redevelopment of the three major railway stations in India. The centre has given the redevelopment project of Delhi, CSMT Mumbai, and Ahmedabad Railway stations a nod as per reports. The project reportedly involves an investment of approximately Rs 10,000 crores.

Check ANI's tweet:

