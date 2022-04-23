Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday arrived at Patna airport on a one-day visit to Bihar. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar received him at the airport. On Saturday, Shah visited Jagdishpur in the state’s Bhojpur district and attended an event organized to celebrate ‘Babu Veer Kunwar Singh Vijayutsav’.

Check Tweet:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah attends Babu Veer Kunwar Singh Vijay Utsav in Jagdishpur, Bihar pic.twitter.com/Rbc6n4Valn — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)