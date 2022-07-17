Union Home Minister Amit Shah interacted with CMs, LGs, and administrators of states and union territories through video conferencing today regarding the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Sunday. The main objective of the program is to hoist the national flag in all households from August 13 to 15 through public participation. Govt & private establishments will also be involved in this effort. Over 100 crore people will hoist the Tricolour at their homes for three days, the ministry added.

