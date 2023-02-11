The Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 and Global Trade Show on February 10, has paved the way for an investment of 29.92 lakh crore in the state and may generate more than 92.5 lakh jobs and employment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the summit on Thursday. Business leaders spoke on the occasion and pledged an investment of lakhs of crore. Global Investors Summit 2023: Development of Uttar Pradesh Necessary To Make India a Five Trillion Dollar Economy, Says Home Minister Amit Shah.

