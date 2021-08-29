At least 14 people were injured in a cylinder blast which took place in Dharavi area of Mumbai on Sunday, according to news agency ANI.

#UPDATE | 14 people have been reported injured in the cylinder blast in Dharavi area of Mumbai: BMC — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2021

