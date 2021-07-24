A landslide occurred in Ambeghar of Satara district of Maharashtra on Saturday. At least 11 bodies have been recovered from the incident spot so far. The rescue operation is underway:

#UPDATE | A total of 11 bodies have been recovered till now in Ambeghar landslide incident, in Satara district. Rescue operation still underway, says Satara district administration Visuals from the spot. pic.twitter.com/lxRLQXpN2P — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)