The US Embassy in India has announced stricter visa screening measures for applicants under the F, M, and J non immigrant visa categories, with immediate effect. The embassy has directed all student and exchange visitor applicants to set their social media profiles to “public” to support identity verification and admissibility checks. "Effective immediately, all individuals applying for an F, M, or J nonimmigrant visa are requested to adjust the privacy settings on all of their social media accounts to public to facilitate vetting necessary to establish their identity and admissibility to the United States under U.S. law," the embassy posted on X. The announcement comes two days after the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) posted a broader clarification regarding the nature of visas. H-1B Visas Cancelled for Staying in India? US Reportedly Revokes H-1B Visa of 3 Indian Workers Over Extended Stay in India.

US Asks Student Visa Applicants To Make Their Social Media Account ‘Public’

Effective immediately, all individuals applying for an F, M, or J nonimmigrant visa are requested to adjust the privacy settings on all of their social media accounts to public to facilitate vetting necessary to establish their identity and admissibility to the United States… pic.twitter.com/xotcfc3Qdo — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) June 23, 2025

