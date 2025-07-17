On Wednesday, July 16, the US Embassy in India issued a stern warning after a video showed an Indian woman being caught shoplifting at a store in America. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the US Embassy in India said that people who commit assault or theft would not only face legal issues, but their visa would also be revoked. "Committing assault, theft, or burglary in the United States won’t just cause you legal issues – it could lead to your visa being revoked and make you ineligible for future U.S. visas," the post read. The warring came after an Indian woman identified as Ananya Alvani was arrested in the United States for allegedly shoplifting merchandise worth over INR 1 lakh. It is learnt that Alvani allegedly stole merchandise worth USD 1,300 from a Target store in Illinois. A bodycam footage showing police officials questioning the Indian woman has also gone viral on social media. The US Embassy in India further said that the United States values law and order and expects foreign visitors to follow all laws in America. Indian Woman in US Caught Without Passport, Shoplifting Merchandise Worth Over INR 1 Lakh at Target Store in Illinois; Bodycam Footage of Her Questioning Goes Viral.

US Embassy Issues Visa Warning After Indian Woman Caught Shoplifting in America

Committing assault, theft, or burglary in the United States won’t just cause you legal issues – it could lead to your visa being revoked and make you ineligible for future U.S. visas. The United States values law and order and expects foreign visitors to follow all U.S. laws. pic.twitter.com/MYU6tx83Zh — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) July 16, 2025

Indian Woman Arrested for Shoplifting in the US

This Indian woman came to visit her family in America and the first thing she does is steal. pic.twitter.com/nuwZGvwAuC — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) July 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)