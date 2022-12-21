Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog on Wednesday said that only 27-28% of people have taken the precaution dose against coronavirus infection. "There is no change with regard to aviation as of now. Use a mask if you are in a crowded space, indoors or outdoors. This is all the more important for people with comorbidities or are of higher age,” he further said. Paul's statements come in the wake of an alarming surge in Covid-19 cases globally, especially in China. Dementia Linked With Increased Mortality Rate in COVID-19 Patients: Study

