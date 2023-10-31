A Sub-Inspector of the Uttar Pradesh police was mercilessly thrashed by a mob after a speeding bus ran over a boy in Mahoba on Monday, October 30. A video of the assault went viral on social media showing a mob blowing kicks at the police officer and beating him with sticks. The cop had gone to the spot to control the situation after a speeding bus mowed down a boy. The angry mob targeted him and beat him up with sticks. Reacting to the video, Mahoba SP Aparna Singh said that a case had been registered under relevant sections. She assured that strict action will be taken against miscreants who assaulted the cop. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Cop Stripped, Beaten by Villagers After Being Caught in Compromising Position in Agra; Suspended After Video Goes Viral.

Mob Thrashes UP Cop:

यह तस्वीर वाक़ई डराने वाली है। देखिए कैसे यूपी के महोबा में कुछ लोग एक दरोग़ा को सड़क पर गिराकर पीट रहे हैं। एक वर्दी वाले के साथ इस तरह का सलूक, आखिर ऐसा क्या कसूर रहा होगा इस दरोगा का ? pic.twitter.com/uGJ4ivKYh0 — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) October 31, 2023

UP Police React To Viral Video:

