A video has surfaced on social media which shows two cops thrashing a man in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly. The viral video shows the cops forcing the man to sit on a bike but as he refuses they thrash him. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Bareilly police took cognisance of the video and has launched probe. Uttar Pradesh: Cops Thrash Two Youths in Mathura, Police Launch Probe After Video Goes Viral.

Bareilly Crime

उक्त प्रकरण के संबंध में पुलिस अधीक्षक यातायात, बरेली द्वारा जांच की जा रही है। — Bareilly Police (@bareillypolice) March 27, 2023

