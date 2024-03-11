The Narendra Modi-led central government has notified the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024, on Monday, March 11. Following the announcement, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police conducted flag march in Noida, Uttar Pradesh on Monday. According to Joint Commissioner Shivhari Meena, “As per the directions given by the CM, we are conducting foot patrolling at populated and sensitive areas. Through this, we are trying to assure people that we are with them.” CAA Rules Notified: MHA Announces Implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act.

Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Conducts Flag March in Noida

