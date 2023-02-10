In order to make the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit (UPGIS) 2023 a grand glitzy affair, the state administration is organising a number of cultural events, including a spectacular drone show, that will give viewers a glimpse of a modern UP. The February 10-12 event is expected to be attended by several ministers of the Union and the state government and a host of leading industrialists. There will be a total of 34 sessions in three days. Watch the live streaming of the cultural event and drone show below. Global Investors Summit 2023: 'India on Very Strong Growth Path; USD 25 Trillion Economy Target Achievable', Say Leading Industrialists in Uttar Pradesh GIS.

Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023: Cultural Event and Drone Show:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)