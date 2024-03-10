Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated, dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stone of several development projects in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh today, March 10. The Indian Prime Minister also inaugurated the new terminal at Lucknow airport. Rajnath Singh Has Shown New Direction to Development in Lucknow on the Basis of PM Narendra Modi's Vision, Says Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, March 10, 2024.

PM Modi in Uttar Pradesh

VIDEO | PM Modi inaugurates, dedicates to the nation and lays foundation stone of several development projects in UP's Azamgarh. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/muDquV1lgt — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 10, 2024

