An 18-year-old girl from Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, tragically ended her life on Saturday after alleged continuous harassment by two men from her neighborhood in Hussaingunj. According to her family, she set herself on fire following the harassment incident that morning. The family alleges that the two men molested her on a daily basis. The police have confirmed the tragic incident and stated that the girl died due to self-immolation. “The family has accused the neighbors of molesting her. A forensic team has been summoned and an investigation is currently underway. The accused will be apprehended soon,” stated Additional Superintendent of Police, Vijay Shankar Mishra. Woman Setting House Ablaze Video: Daughter-in-Law Allegedly Tries To Set Father-in-Law's Room on Fire, Cruel Act Caught on Camera.

Fatehpur Crime

