The Railway Police Force (RPF) DDU recently rescued five snakes from three people. The RPF also arrested three people for using the snakes to intimidate train passengers and extort money from them. "We work round the clock to prevent animal abuse and protect these innocent creatures," the RPF said in its tweet. The accused were arrested by RPF officials of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction in Uttar Pradesh. Central Railway's RPF Rescues 745 Children in Six Months.

