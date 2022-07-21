New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Railway Protection Force (RPF) under "Operation Nanhe Farishte", has rescued 745 children in coordination with the Railway Police and other frontline railway staff from railway station platforms of Central Railway in the past 6 months i.e. from January 2022 to June 2022 under "Operation Nanhe Farishte".

This includes 490 boys and 255 girls who were reunited with their parents with the help of NGOs like Childline, said an official release on Thursday."The children who come to the railway station without informing their families, due to some fight or some family issues or in search of better life or glamour of the city, etc are found by trained RPF personnel. This trained RPF personnel connect with the children, understand their problems and counsel them to reunite with their parents. Many of the parents express their deep gratitude and thankfulness for this noble service of the Railways," stated RPF.

Also Read | Supreme Court Says Denying Unmarried Woman Right to Safe Abortion Violates Her Personal Autonomy and Freedom.

Mumbai Division of Central Railway registered the highest 381 children to be rescued, which include 270 boys and 111 girls.

Bhusaval Division registered 138 children including 72 boys and 66 girls. Pune Division registered 136 children including 98 boys and 38 girls. Nagpur Division registered 56 children including 30 boys and 26 girls. Solapur Division registered 34 children including 20 boys and 14 girls. Last year i.e. 2021 from January to December, Central Railway RPF in coordination with GRP and other frontline railway staff has rescued 971 children including 603 boys and 368 girls, said RPF. (ANI)

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Shocker: Polytechnic Student Murdered in Bilaspur District, Body Cut into Pieces; Probe Underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)