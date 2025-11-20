A RPF constable at Hyderabad’s Kacheguda railway station saved a passenger from a potentially fatal accident after he slipped while trying to get off a moving train. Constable Pankaj Kumar Sharma, noticing the passenger about to fall onto the tracks, acted instantly and pulled him to safety. The heroic act, captured on CCTV, drew praise from passengers and railway officials alike. Colleagues and bystanders quickly assisted, ensuring the passenger received immediate first aid. UP: RPF Constable Saves Passenger From Falling Under Moving Train at Aligarh Railway Station, Video of Heroic Rescue Goes Viral.

RPF Constable Saves Passenger at Kacheguda Station

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Nagesh T), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)