In a tragic incident, two sisters identified as Ekta (37) and Shikha (34), staying at a Brahma Kumaris ashram in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, died by suicide on Friday night, November 10. The sisters had been residing in the Jagner locality ashram for a year. Before their deaths, they had sent suicide notes via WhatsApp to both the Brahma Kumaris group and family members, accusing ashram employees of embezzling Rs 25 lakh. Their brother, Sonu, rushed to the ashram upon receiving the message. A case under Section 306 of the IPC (abetment to suicide) has been filed, and police are actively searching for the accused ashram employees currently on the run. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Tied to Tree, Head Tonsured, and Thrashed by Mob in Bulandshahr, Two Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Sisters' Suicide at Agra Ashram

आगरा के ब्रह्माकुमारी आश्रम में 2 सगी बहनों ने की आत्महत्या आत्महत्या से पहले आश्रम के व्हाट्सएप पर भेजे सुसाइड नोट 4 कर्मचारियों पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप pic.twitter.com/Q7ywc3PefW — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) November 11, 2023

Suicide Notes Blame Employees

Police Launch Investigation

