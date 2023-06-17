A man was tied to a tree and assaulted by a few men over suspicion of theft in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr. The man's head was tonsured, and the miscreants forced him to chant "Jai Shree Ram" slogans. Reportedly, the incident happened on June 13 under Kakod Police Station limits. The victim was identified as Sahil, a daily wage worker. The video of the incident quickly went viral and led to the arrest of two persons in connection with the matter. UP Groom Tied to Tree Over Dowry Demand Video: Bride's Family Holds Groom Captive by Tying Him to Tree for Demanding Dowry in Pratapgarh.

Man Tied to Tree, Assaulted Video:

