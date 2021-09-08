Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya has resigned from her post. Baby Rani Maurya has sent her resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind.

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya (in file pic) has submitted her resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind, says the Governor's Secretary, BK Sant pic.twitter.com/bI4rIE6B2W — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2021

