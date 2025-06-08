Uttarakhand: Husband Hangs Wife From Railing During Heated Argument, Netizens Demand Legal Action As Disturbing Video Surfaces

A disturbing video going viral on social media purportedly shows a man hanging his wife from the railing in Uttarakhand. Although the incident is reportedly said to have taken place in Uttarakhand, the exact date and place are not known, as LatestLY could not verify the same. The purported video shows a husband hanging his wife from a railing during a heated argument in Uttarakhand. As the video moves forward, the wife is heard screaming for help as chaos is seen in the building where the woman is seen hanging from the railing. Soon after the video surfaced online, netizens took to the comments section and demanded strict legal action against the husband. One user said, "Women's lives are cheap in India", while a second user wrote, "Hope Police arrested him later." Rishikesh: Bull ‘Runs Away’ With Scooter Parked on Roadside in Uttarakhand, Video Goes Viral.

Husband Hangs Wife From Railing in Uttarakhand (Trigger Warning)

Shocking: Husband hangs wife from railing, Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/mEJ0J6KSq0 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) June 7, 2025

Women's Lives Are Cheap in India, Says X User

I hope he rots in jails for the rest of his life but that is not going to happen Women's lives are cheap in India! For all you know the wife herself will bring him back - that is how Indian women are socialized. — Devina Mehra (@devinamehra) June 7, 2025

Can Safely Assume There's No Law Enforcement in This Nation

If the police doesn’t catch hold of this monster and puts him behind bars all his lifetime, you can safely assume there’s no law enforcement in this nation. — Ganeshan (@ganeshan_iyer) June 7, 2025

Hope Police Arrested Him Later, Asks Social Media User

Hope Police arrested him later — Echoes of Past (@EchoesofpastX) June 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)