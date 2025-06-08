Uttarakhand: Husband Hangs Wife From Railing During Heated Argument, Netizens Demand Legal Action As Disturbing Video Surfaces

The purported video shows a husband hanging his wife from a railing during a heated argument in Uttarakhand. As the video moves forward, the wife is heard screaming for help as chaos is seen in the building where the woman is seen hanging from the railing.

Uttarakhand: Husband Hangs Wife From Railing During Heated Argument, Netizens Demand Legal Action As Disturbing Video Surfaces
A screengrab of the disturbing video. (Photo credits: X/@Arhantt_pvt)
Socially Team Latestly| Jun 08, 2025 11:00 AM IST

A disturbing video going viral on social media purportedly shows a man hanging his wife from the railing in Uttarakhand. Although the incident is reportedly said to have taken place in Uttarakhand, the exact date and place are not known, as LatestLY could not verify the same. The purported video shows a husband hanging his wife from a railing during a heated argument in Uttarakhand. As the video moves forward, the wife is heard screaming for help as chaos is seen in the building where the woman is seen hanging from the railing. Soon after the video surfaced online, netizens took to the comments section and demanded strict legal action against the husband. One user said, "Women's lives are cheap in India", while a second user wrote, "Hope Police arrested him later." Rishikesh: Bull ‘Runs Away’ With Scooter Parked on Roadside in Uttarakhand, Video Goes Viral.

Husband Hangs Wife From Railing in Uttarakhand (Trigger Warning)

Women's Lives Are Cheap in India, Says X User

Can Safely Assume There's No Law Enforcement in This Nation

Hope Police Arreste
    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

