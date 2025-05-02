A bizarre incident has gone viral after CCTV footage captured a bull running off with a scooter parked by the roadside in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh. The unusual scene unfolded in a local market area, where the animal, seemingly agitated, locked horns with the two-wheeler and dragged it several metres before fleeing. A video of the bull running away with the scooter has gone viral on social media. Tiger Attack in Nainital: Elderly Woman Out To Collect Cattle Fodder Killed After Big Cat Attacks Her in Uttarakhand’s Ramnagar.

Bull ‘Runs Away’ With Parked Scooter in Uttarakhand

This video has surfaced from #Rishikesh in #Uttarakhand. Where a bull ran away with a scooter parked on the roadside. The entire incident was captured on CCTV pic.twitter.com/K8TwnKskFG — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) May 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)