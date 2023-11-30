The Workers rescued from Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarkhand’s Uttarkashi region have been discharged from the AIIMS Rishikesh on Thursday, November 30. The workers are now leaving for their respective states, a video of which was shared by news agency ANI. Officials from various states have reached Rishikesh to facilitate their return to their home states. For the unversed, the workers were trapped under an under-construction tunnel in Uttarkashi and were pulled out after a 17-day-long difficult rescue operation on Tuesday. 'Igas Bagwal' To Be Celebrated at Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami's Residence Today To Mark Successful Rescue of 41 Workers Trapped Inside Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarkashi.

Rescued Workers Leave For Respective States After Being Discharged

#WATCH | Rishikesh, Uttarakhand: Workers rescued from Silkyara Tunnel have been discharged from the hospital today and are leaving for their home states. Officials from various states have reached here to facilitate their return to their home states. pic.twitter.com/6kpBnP7l0v — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2023

